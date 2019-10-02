US has always been against Russia-Europe energy cooperation, says Putin

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is an economic project, not a political one, however, the US has always been against energy cooperation between Russia and Europe, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the Russian Energy Week forum.

"I would like to confirm what my colleagues have just said. Nord Stream 2 is not a political project, but a strictly economic one. Secondly, unfortunately, the US has always been against our energy cooperation with Europe. Back in the 1960s, when we implemented a 'pipelines for gas' deal with Germany, and first energy routes were constructed from the Soviet Union to Germany, the United States attempted to sabotage the project," he said.

Putin noted that during the construction of Nord Stream 1, "the same exact thing happened": the US vehemently opposed the project.