Lavrov calls for continuing dialogue between Russian patriarch and pope

SOCHI, October 2. /TASS/. The continuation of the dialogue between Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia and Pope Francis would help secure religion against political games, particularly in conflict regions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the 16th annual session of the Valdai International Discussion Club on Wednesday.

"The dialogue that was initiated by His Holiness Patriarch [Kirill] and Pope [Francis] could be continued in order to secure religion against political games, especially the games in the regions where conflicts are raging and crises have erupted," he pointed out.

Lavrov pointed to the need to use other mechanisms to protect religious groups. "The UN has an inter-civilization dialogue. That’s a very interesting forum, which has not been used very often so far. There is UNESCO’s interreligious dialogue. On our initiative, that work began there, it can likewise be used more intensively," he went on to say.

"I hope that, together with the Russian Orthodox Church and other confessions and in cooperation with the relevant foreign partners, we will be able to shield religious feelings from any politicization in a more active manner," Russia’s top diplomat added.

The first ever meeting between the head of the Roman Catholic Church and the primate of the Russian Orthodox Church took place in Cuba on February 12, 2016. Negotiations between Pope Francis and Patriarch Kirill were held at Havana airport. The clerics signed a joint declaration on global policy issues, relations between the churches and values in today's society following the meeting.