Lavrov says Russia delivered arms to CAR at no cost in September

THE UNITED NATIONS, September 26. /TASS/. Russia has delivered the second batch of arms to the army in the Central African Republic (CAR) in September at no cost, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday at the UN Security Council session.

"In the CAR, Russian instructors have trained over 3,000 servicemen for the army of this sovereign country in the last 1.5 years. With the consent of the [UN] Security Council's committee, two batches of Russian arms were delivered to CAR at no cost for the army to use. The last batch was delivered to the country this month," Lavrov said.

The first batch of Russian arms was delivered to the CAR at the end of January and start of February in 2018. At that time, Russia also sent five military instructors and 170 civilian instructors to the country to train servicemen for CAR's army.