Lavrov calls Turkey’s interest in ensuring security in northeast Syria absolutely legal

Lavrov spoke about the outcome of Tuesday’s talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russia believes that Turkey’s interests in ensuring security and therefore its plans to set up a zone under its control in northeast Syria are absolutely legal, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

Lavrov spoke about the outcome of Tuesday’s talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan. His comment was published on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website on Sunday.

"This is another part of Syria, the northeast," Lavrov said, answering a question about Russia’s stance on Turkey’s plans to create a security zone in Syria. "Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey seeks to ensure its security interests there. President Putin confirmed that we recognize these interests as absolutely legal and support achieving an agreement, which would primarily take into account the respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic," Lavrov said.

Erdogan earlier said that in several weeks Turkey could independently start fulfilling its plan on setting up a security zone in Syria’s northeast if Ankara failed to agree with Washington on ensuring control there.

The Turkish and US military agreed on August 7 on setting up a joint operations center in Syria. The first group of the US military, who will work there, arrived in the Turkish town of Urfa (Sanliurfa), located some 50 km from the Syrian border, on August 12. The center has been established by the two countries in order to fulfill a plan on creating a buffer zone in northern Syria, where Syrian refugees could return from Turkey and which could become a "safety belt" for the Turkish border. Ankara insists that control over the planned security zone must be entirely ensured by the republic’s armed forces.

US airstrike on Idlib leaves numerous casualties, major destruction - Russian top brass
The Russian military notes that the US has jeopardized further implementation of the ceasefire in the Idlib de-escalation zone and also disrupted it in a number of areas
Read more
Russia to invite Ukraine’s Zelensky to attend 75th anniversary of WWII victory events
Seventeen foreign leaders agree to attend 75th anniversary of WWII victory celebrations, according to the Kremlin
Read more
Poland, US, Ukraine seal deal on gas supplies security
The agreement is about cooperation in the field of reforming the Ukrainian gas market
Read more
Russia, India to start deliveries of BrahMos missiles to third countries
This implies states friendly to Russia and India
Read more
Indian companies interested in gas supplies from Arctic LNG-2, Arctic LNG-3
The first LNG shipments from Russia to India were delivered last year from the Yamal LNG plant
Read more
Macron calls on Zelensky to facilitate resolution of conflict in east Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky held telephone talks earlier on Thursday
Read more
Issue of India’s advance payment for S-400 deliveries settled, says Russian defense agency
Russia vows to deliver S-400 missile systems to India on schedule, according to the minister counsellor of the Russian Embassy in India
Read more
Putin and Indian PM Modi to visit Zvezda shipyard, hold talks on September 4 - Kremlin
In the future, the ships built at that shipyard will be used to deliver Russian oil and liquefied natural gas to world markets, including India
Read more
Trump cancels visit to Poland apparently due to Tusk’s criticism, says analyst
The analyst noted that Tusk's and Trump's stances on many issues differ, including on inviting Russia to participate in the G7
Read more
US spots maneuvers of Russian military satellite
According to NORAD, in early June, it had an orbit of 247 for 282 km. Now, the satellite has descended again
Read more
Russian humanoid robot completes simulation of spacewalk operations
During the experiments, Fedor is guided by Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov
Read more
Final trials of ExoMars mission to begin in March 2020
The ExoMars-2020 mission’s spacecraft is designed to deliver the Russian landing platform to Mars for placing the European rover onto the Red Planet’s surface
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry gets Tu-22M3 bomber after major overhaul
All land and flight tests were successfully carried out onboard the plane, the Tupolev aerospace and defense company said
Read more
Russia’s heavyweight boxer Povetkin defeated Britain’s Fury in fight for WBA title
All three referees gave the victory to Povetkin
Read more
Press review: What’s the status of the likely prisoner swap and Naftogaz-Gazprom dispute
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, August 30
Read more
Turkey says purchase of Russia’s Su-35 and Su-57 fighter jets possible
The Turkish president added that the decision would be made after he learns the final US word on Turkey’s participation in the F-35 program
Read more
Rokot rocket with military satellite blasts off from Plesetsk — Defense Ministry
Russian Defense Ministry stops using Rokot rocket, says Plesetsk cosmodrome’s chief
Read more
Russians held in Ukraine remain in prison, says attorney
According to Valentin Rybin, the prisoner swap is expected to take place on Tuesday
Read more
Militarization of space is inevitable, Roscosmos head says
Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin said that things are "moving in this direction slowly but surely"
Read more
Tests of hypersonic missile Tsirkon to be completed within deadline, designer says
Intensive work is underway, the CEO of the Tactical Missiles Corporation said
Read more
Bound to get much better: Kremlin upbeat on future of Superjet-100
Recently, concerns were raised over Mexican airline Interjet's plans to sell its SSJ-100s
Read more
European Space Agency ready to send its astronauts to space on board Russia’s Soyuz
The director general of ESA said that a direct agreement with Roscosmos on the matter was needed first
Read more
Putin plans to visit Chechnya
Russian President emphasized that Chechnya is developing at a fairly good pace
Read more
Russian missile cruiser wraps up call at Algerian port in long-distance deployment
The visit to Algeria lasted three days
The visit to Algeria lasted three days
Read more
US demands African countries avoid buying Russian weapons, says Foreign Ministry
Russia expands military ties with Africa relying on its national interests, according to the Russian diplomatic agency
Read more
Russia assumes presidency in UN Security Council
The presidency of the UN Security Council rotates monthly among its members according to the alphabetical order of the names of the countries in English
Read more
Russian specialists complete restoration of dome of Cuba’s El Capitolio
On Friday morning local time, workers started to remove the scaffolding around the dome
Read more
Russian defense firm to deliver 1st Orion reconnaissance drone to troops by year-end
Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko earlier said that the latest drone Orion would start arriving for the troops in 2019
Read more
Belarus and US to continue dialogue after Bolton's visit to Minsk — foreign minister
US National Security Advisor John Bolton visited Minsk on Thursday
Read more
Certain states’ policies reveal that WWII lessons were not learned — Russian diplomat
"Regretfully, many unpleasant similarities with the events of the 1930s can be found in the modern world," Ivan Soltanovsky said
Read more
US forces conduct strike against al-Qaeda near Idlib
This operation targeted AQ-S leaders responsible for attacks threatening US citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians
Read more
Russian defense firm signs export deals for next-generation guided bomb
The new 1,500kg guided air bomb K029BE with the inertial satellite guidance system was unveiled at the MAKS-2019 aerospace show
Read more
Putin should be in Poland on 80th anniversary of WWII outbreak, says ex-president
The former president believes that by not inviting Russia, Poland will only make the relations worse
Read more
South Ossetian leader rules out military conflict with Georgia over roadblock issue
South Ossetia's embassy in Moscow said the global community and international organizations preferred not to notice Georgia’s actions
Read more
Turkey’s military would leave Syria if peace deal reached, says top diplomat
Right now, the Assad regime does not believe in a political settlement, the Turkish foreign minister said
Read more
Russia testing fundamentally new electronic warfare system
TheRadio-Electronic Technologies Group produces several electronic warfare systems
Read more
Russia plans to sign contracts worth billions of dollars after MAKS-2019 - Rosoboronexport
Since the beginning of 2019, Russia has supplied military goods to the tune of $8.5 bln
Read more
Six states seek to buy Russia’s Mi-28NE attack helicopter, says defense cooperation agency
Among the partners who have shown interest in this machine are countries in Southeast Asia and the Middle East and CSTO members-states, the press service said
Read more
Russian fighter jets scrambled 18 times on interception missions in past week
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 27 foreign aircraft were conducting reconnaissance along Russian borders
Read more
Several countries send in requests for purchasing Russia’s MiG-35 jet
MiG-35 is the newest multirole generation 4++ fighter
Read more
China to send 1,600 troops, about 30 aircraft to Russia’s strategic military drills
The Tsentr-2019 drills will run in the Orenburg Region in Russia on September 16-21
Read more
Russia concerned by UAE airstrikes on Yemen — Foreign Ministry
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry official, an immediate cessation of hostilities should be viewed as a priority
Read more
Ukrainian president suggests amending 10 articles of constitution
Zelensky’s constitutional initiatives include slashing the number of lawmakers by one third
Read more
Russian aircraft firm in talks with India on delivery of 21 MiG-29 fighter jets
The Indian Air Force is facing an acute shortage of combat aircraft, according to The Economic Times
Read more
Russian design bureau knows how to increase speed of combat helicopter to 600 km per hour
Earlier, Kamov came up with a sketch design of a synchro-copter with a maximum speed of 420 kilometers per hour
Read more
No threat to ISS crew after alarm sounds on board, Roscosmos says
The manned spacecraft Soyuz MS-14 with the robot Fedor on board has attached to the ISS
Read more
Lighter thermal sight to complement combat gear Ratnik
Russia’s holding company Shvabe also created the technology increasing aiming distance
Read more
Russia, Turkey in talks on delivery of electronic warfare systems, fighter jets — official
On Tuesday, the Turkish president inspected Russia’s fifth generation fighter jet Sukhoi Su-57 at the MAKS air show
Read more
Russian military satellite placed into operational orbit, says defense ministry
The light-class rocket Rokot was created under a conversion program on the basis of the inter-continental ballistic missile RS-18 being withdrawn from operation
Read more
Czech citizens condemn decision to wrap Soviet marshal's statue in tarp — Russian embassy
Read more
Russia to start serial deliveries of heavy attack drone to troops in 2025
This became known during the MAKS-2019 international aerospace show on Wednesday
Read more