Russia, Finland to broaden interaction on environmental topics

HELSINKI, August 21. /TASS/. Moscow and Helsinki agreed to broaden interaction in the environmental sphere, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at the press conference after talks with President of Finland Sauli Niinist·.

"Russia and Finland are closely cooperation in the field of environmental protection. Representatives of about thirty Russian regions will come to Finland in September for experience sharing in the environmental protection sphere. We agreed to further expand interaction on the environmental topic, including within the Arctic Council’s framework," Putin said.

Relations between Russia and Finland are at a high level and contacts are made at a variety of tiers, the President said. The trade turnover between two countries is growing and mutual investments are over $7 bln, the Russian leader added.