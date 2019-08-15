Russian Foreign Ministry points to improving situation in Kyrgyzstan

"We can see that the signs of instability that we all have witnessed are starting to fade. As for the situation, we can say that it has stabilized," she said. "We can say that stability in Kyrgyzstan is in the interest of the country’s people, as well as in the interest of the entire region and the neighboring countries. We believe that the situation should unfold within the legal field," Zakharova added.

The Russian diplomat was hopeful that the stabilizing trend would persist in Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyz special forces’ operation to detain former President Almazbek Atambayev, charged with corruption and stripped of immunity, lasted for almost 24 hours as law enforcement officers faced strong resistance from Atambayev’s supporters defending his residence in the settlement of Koi-Tash. A special forces officer was killed in the operation, while over 100 people suffered injuries. Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov stated Atambayev had violated the country’s constitution by offering armed resistance to law enforcement agencies. The ex-president has been taken into custody until August 26.

Atambayev served as Kyrgyz president in 2011-2017. He was the country’s first head of state to step down after his first term in office had expired. In the spring of 2018, Atambayev admitted that he had strong differences with incumbent President Sooronbay Jeenbekov.