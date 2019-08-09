Russia to continue providing support and aid to Kyrgyzstan — Medvedev

"We really have really good and developed relations. We hold consultations on different issues. When possible, we really ty to provide aid and support to our friend and partner Kyrgyzstan. It will continue to be this way, have no doubt in that," Medvedev said.

Medvedev also expressed confidence that "today's meetings will contribute to the development of a bilateral partnership."

The Russian prime minister also said that before his visit to Kyrgyzstan to take part in the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, he discussed Russian-Kyrgyz relations with the Russian president. "Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin sends you his regards. Before my visit, we have discussed our bilateral relations and a number of other issues," Medvedev said.

Jeenbekov in turn stressed that the two countries have been maintaining close political dialogue at the highest level in the last years. "We always feel your support. You are known in Kyrgyzstan as a real friend which contributes to our strategic partnership. And we consider you to be our close frien," the Kyrgyz president said.

Jeenbekov noted that Russia provided financial aid to Kyrgyzstan, as well as technical support in the organization of the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.