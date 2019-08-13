Russian missile systems remain the best in spite of US developments — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. The Kremlin is certain that Russian missile systems are unique and superior to foreign ones, in spite of the US development of such weapons, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, answering a question whether Moscow is aware of Washington's advanced developments.
"Over the last year, US official representatives, including military, put out a few statements, saying that the US is carrying out these research programs [to create missile weapons — TASS]," he pointed out. "Of course, it would be strange if the country, a world power, which spends more money on defense than all the other countries in the world, would not carry out these projects." "Our President [Vladimir Putin] has repeatedly said that the Russian developments in this sphere are still far ahead of the level that other countries managed to achieve and are quite unique," he recalled.