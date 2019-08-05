Putin warns US actions to dismantle INF Treaty can resume arms race

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Washington’s actions to dismantle the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty can result in an unbridled arms race.

"In our opinion, the United States’ actions, which have led to the termination of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, will inevitably entail devaluation, undermine the entire global security architecture, including the strategic offensive arms treaty and the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons," the head of state said in a statement released by the Kremlin press service.

"This scenario means the resumption of an unbridled arms race," Putin stressed.

Moscow is ready to resume full-fledged negotiations with the United States on strategic stability and security, according to Putin.

"Russia deems it necessary to resume without any delay full-fledged negotiations on ensuring strategic stability and security," the head of state said in a statement circulated by the Kremlin press office.

"We are ready for this," the Russian leader said.