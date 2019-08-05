US failed to rectify violations of INF Treaty, senior Russian diplomat says

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The United States has taken no steps to remedy the violations of its commitments under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters on Monday.

"In fact, the US has not taken any necessary steps on rectifying violations of its commitments under the treaty," Ryabkov said.

Moscow and Washington need to continue dialogue on arms control, the Russian deputy foreign minister told a briefing on Monday.

"We are still open for an equal and meaningful dialogue with the United States on issues related to the INF Treaty [the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty] and other strategic stability issues, based on mutual respect and mutual consideration of interests," he noted. "There is a need to continue inter-agency consultations on arms control with a focus on nuclear weapons, which resumed in Geneva on July 17," the senior Russian diplomat added.