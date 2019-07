US policy of pressure in visa issue will not yield results, says Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russia calls on the USA to cease the practice of refusing to issue visas to Russian nationals in order to unblock the visa process, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated on Thursday.

"It depends solely on the US government when the visa process will be unblocked. They have to cease the practice of visa refusal. We have been urging [the US] to do that for a long time," the ministry noted.