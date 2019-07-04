Russia, US to hold full-format consultations on strategic issues in Geneva

"There is an agreement to hold full-format consultations on strategic issues involving representatives of relevant departments the mid-July in Geneva," he said.

WASHINGTON, July 4. /TASS/. Russia and the United States reached an agreement to hold full-format consultations on strategic issues in mid-July in Geneva, Director of Russia’s Foreign Ministry Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Vladimir Yermakov told TASS.

"We are continuing to form the agenda. Neither we nor the Americans draw any ‘red lines’. We expect a frank in-depth dialogue. In our opinion, a good opportunity opens up to return to mutually respectful constructive negotiations on the entire complex of the strategic agenda," the Russian diplomat said.

He added that representatives of the United States and Russia held consultations on July 1-2 at the State Department on the future strategic dialogue.

"On July 1-2, we held working meetings at the State Department at the level of the US Under Secretary of State. The meeting was of an ‘observing’ nature in the context of future strategic dialogue, the resumption of which was entrusted to the presidents of the two countries," he said.

On Monday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that Moscow is focused on resuming an expert-level dialogue with the United States on strategic stability in the near future.