Putin: Accusations of interfering in US affairs lifted from Russia, but not sanctions

ROME, July 4. /TASS/. Accusations of Russia’s alleged interference in the US affairs were withdrawn, but the sanctions imposed for it are still in effect, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Corriere della Sera on the eve of his official visit to Italy.

"Peak absurdity was accusing Russia of interfering in the US elections. It is well known how it all ended - in nothing. The conclusions of the Mueller commission about the absence of such conspiracy are understandable, it was not possible to find facts because they simply did not exist. However, the sanctions that were imposed against our country under the pretext of these accusations are still in effect," Putin said.

He added that Moscow is interested in restoring full-format interaction between Russia and the EU, maintaining peace, security and stability on the European continent. "We are ready for constructive cooperation with all political forces that have received a mandate from European voters," Putin concluded.