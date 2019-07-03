UN special envoy for Syria to meet with Russian top diplomat on July 5

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen will visit Moscow on July 4-5 for negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin told journalists on Wednesday.

"On July 4-5," he answered the corresponding question. Vershinin specified that the meeting between Lavrov and Pedersen is scheduled for Friday.

Syrian newspaper Al-Watan earlier reported that Pedersen will come to Damascus on July 10 to discuss the preparations for the convocation of the constitutional committee with the Syrian leadership. In case Damascus agrees to the proposals made by the UN envoy, the constitutional committee may be convened in early September, the newspaper reported.