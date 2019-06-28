Kremlin: Trump awaits official invitation to Moscow for Victory Day, it will be sent

OSAKA /Japan/, June 28. /TASS/. The invitation for US President Donald Trump to celebrate the anniversary of the World War II victory in 2020 will be sent in the coming days, Russian President’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"It is true, as it was said before, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin invited Trump to [attend] the 75th anniversary of the ending of World War II <…> next year," the Kremlin spokesman said. According to him, "Trump was positive [about the invitation] and said that he would be expecting an official invitation."

Peskov underlined that the official invitation "will, of course, be sent in the coming days."