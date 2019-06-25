{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Talks between security chiefs of Russia, US, Israel on Syria kick off in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM, June 25. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, US National Security Adviser John Bolton and Israeli National Security Council chief Meir Ben-Shabbat have started trilateral talks on Syria.

Before the talks, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed them with a welcome speech. Patrushev, Bolton and Ben-Shabbat also briefly compared notes prior to the opening ceremony.

Patrushev arrived in Jerusalem on Monday and already had separate bilateral talks with Benjamin Netanyahu, Meir Ben-Shabbat and John Bolton. 

The interests of regional states

Israel’s security should be ensured taking into account the interests of regional states, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Tuesday opening a trilateral meeting on Syria in Jerusalem with the US and Israeli national security advisers, John Bolton and Meir Ben-Shabbat.

"We understand Israel’s concerns and we want the existing threats to be eliminated so that Israel’s security be ensured, and this is very important for us," Patrushev said. "At the same time, we should remember that other regional states also have their national interests," he noted. "If we do not see, know and take them into account, I doubt that we will be able to achieve a particular result."

Russia is carrying out events on combating terrorism jointly with Iran, Patrushev said. "We have a mutual possibility to influence each other and we have an opportunity to listen to each other," he stated.

