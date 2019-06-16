Kremlin warns against unfounded claims over Gulf of Oman tanker attacks

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, June 16. /TASS/. The incident with the attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman may undermine global economy, and convincing evidence is needed in order to avoid unfounded accusations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Iranian authorities for the attacks on the oil tankers, noting that this assessment was based on intelligence and the analysis on the weapons allegedly used in the attack.

"Such incidents can indeed shatter the basis of global economy and that’s why unfounded accusations can be hardly taken into account," Peskov said in an interview with the program "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" on the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"It’s absurd to refer to any secret data in this case," he stressed, noting that Russia insists on giving a sober assessment about this situation and waiting for "convincing data."

Two tankers caught fire in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday after a presumable torpedo attack. The crew members, including Russians, were evacuated by Iran’s emergencies services and taken to Iran’s port of Jask.

The Kokuka Courageous tanker, registered in Panama and owned by a Japanese transport company, was carrying methanol from Saudi Arabia to Singapore. The Marshall Islands-flagged Front Altair vessel, owned by Norwegian Frontline, was sailing from the United Arab Emirates to Taiwan with petrochemical feedstock.

The United States rushed to place the blame for the incident on Iran. The United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia supported the US’ position. The Iranian foreign ministry dismissed these allegations.