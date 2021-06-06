All Euro 2020 aspects will be regulated by UEFA — Peskov about Ukrainian team’s uniform

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. The Kremlin believes that UEFA will settle all the aspects of the 2020 European Football Championship, or Euro 2020, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Sunday, commenting on the new uniform of the Ukrainian national team featuring a nationalistic slogan and Crimea’s outline.

"All the aspects are regulated by UEFA," he said, when asked whether Russia could ban the use this uniform if Ukraine’s team makes it to a quarterfinal in St. Petersburg.

Head of Ukraine’s Football Association Andrei Pavelko said earlier on Sunday that Ukraine’s national team at the UEFA Euro would wear uniforms with the slogan of Ukrainian nationalists Glory to Ukraine! Glory to Heroes! It will also feature Ukraine’s outlines, with Russia’s Crimea and Donbass republics Kiev doesn’t control as part of Ukraine.

Euro 2020 will be held from June 11 through July 11. Russia’s St. Petersburg will host seven matches, including a quarterfinal game on July 2.