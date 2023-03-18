Gazprom delivering 39.4 mln cubic meters of gas to Europe through Ukraine via Sudzha

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. The volume of Russian gas supplies to Europe through Ukraine is 39.4 mln cubic meters per day, a Gazprom spokesman told reporters on Saturday.

"Gazprom continues to supply Russian gas for transit through Ukrainian territory via the Sudzha gas pumping station in an amount approved by Ukraine. The volume is 39.4 mln cubic meters for March 18. A request for transit via the Sokhranovka gas pumping station was rejected," he said.

The volume stood at 42.4 mln cubic meters on Friday, March 17.

In January, Gazprom’s gas exports to Europe dropped to the Soviet-era levels due to better gas prices on the spot market. However, gas exports rose again in early February, when contract rates started to catch up with spot market prices.

The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route for Russian gas supplies to western and central European countries. Pumping through the Nord Stream pipeline was completely suspended. Gas supplies via Turkish Stream and Blue Stream are intended for Turkey and southern and southeastern European countries.

On May 10, 2022, the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine said it would suspend the flow of gas to Europe via the Sokhranovka transit point starting on May 11 due to force majeure as the company allegedly was unable to control the Novopskov gas compressor station in the Lugansk People’s Republic. However, the Russian gas giant did not see any proof of force majeure. Gazprom added that it was technically impossible to switch all gas transit to the Sudzha station in Russia’s Kursk region.