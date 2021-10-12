Nine people killed, 11 missing after heavy rains in Philippines — news agency

TASS, October 12. At least nine people have been killed and 11 more are missing after tropical storm Kompasu, which brought about heavy downpours in the Philippines, Agence France-Presse (AFP) said on Tuesday citing local authorities.

According to the news agency, the country’s National Disaster Coordinating Council reported four victims as a result of landslides in Benguet province, while one person has drowned in Cagayan province. As many as seven residents of the Luzon island are missing.

"Some 11 municipalities have been flooded, but this morning, everything is calm," Rogelio Sending, a public relations officer of Cagayan province, said. He noted that the main roads and bridges were still flooded, however, the water began to recede on Tuesday.

A similar situation remains in the province of Palawan, where the disaster has killed four people, while four others are missing. About seven villages are still flooded, according to the local emergency services.

Tropical storm Kompasu formed over the Pacific Ocean on October 11, being the 18th one during this season in Asia.