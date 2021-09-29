Russian regulator initiates inspections of hazardous facilities in port terminals

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The Federal Environmental, Industrial and Nuclear Supervision Service of Russia has initiated inspections of 73 hazardous facilities in Russian seaport terminals as instructed by Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko, press service of the regulator told TASS.

Companies storing and transporting oil and petroleum products with the use of seaport terminals will be subject to unscheduled field audits. The regulator will assess compliance with mandatory safety requirements to throughput and storage of oil and petroleum products, including readiness to contain and eliminate accident consequences.

The authority prepared the list of 73 hazardous facilities to be inspected and sent it to the Russian government office on August 20. The order on inspections was signed by the Head of the Service Alexander Trembitsky on September 27, the regulator said.

Abramchenko instructed Russian environmental and technical watchdogs to hold the inspection of operators of seaport terminals dealing with oil and oil products throughput after the oil spill near Novorossiysk during loading from the terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.