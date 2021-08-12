No large oil slicks anymore after spill near Novorossiysk — WWF Russia

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. There have no more large oil slicks formed after the oil spill in the Black Sea near Novorossiysk, press service of WWF Russia told TASS on Thursday.

"Today’s images show that there are no large pollution spots anymore. Areas of intense heavy rainfall, wind lulls and wind "flattening" of the water surface in areas with strong winds are present. The oil has largely evaporated or dispersed, which may be good for the aquatic system, but there is a probability that it can partly settle on the bottom or end up on the coast," the press service said.

The WWF is currently monitoring the situation ashore to understand whether petroleum products reached the coast or not.

The oil spill near Novorossiysk was reported on August 7. According to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, the spill area was about 200 sq m and the spilled oil volume reached around 12 cubic meters.