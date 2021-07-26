Some 470,000 foreigners visit Moscow in first half of 2021

MOSCOW, July 26. / TASS /. About 470,000 foreign citizens visited Moscow in the first half of 2021, Russian capital’s Deputy Mayor Natalya Sergunina told TASS on Monday.

"During the first half of the year, some 470,000 foreigners visited the capital. The bulk of foreign tourists come from countries close by. Among the Europeans, the German, Italian and French citizens are the most common visitors. Moscow also traditionally receives many tourists from the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia," Sergunina stated.

The deputy mayor noted that Moscow’s typical guest was a young and active traveler aged from 25 to 45, and these tourists last year accounted for more than half of the domestic tourist flow and about 70% of foreign tourists.

"On average, Russians spend five to six days in Moscow, while most of our compatriots plan a trip less than a month before departure. Foreign guests, on the contrary, prepare two or three months in advance and stay in Moscow for seven to eight days," Sergunina mentioned.

According to the Moscow deputy mayor, the reasons for coming to the Russian capital are also interesting. For example, Germans visit Moscow for new experiences and knowledge, Italian and Spanish citizens come to Russia mainly for entertainment, while the French are looking for a change of pace and relaxation. The most popular activities for all tourists are visiting attractions, museums, parks, theaters, shopping malls and cafes.