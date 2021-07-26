All active wildfires extinguished in Russia’s Urals — forest protection service

KHANTY-MANSIYSK, July 26. / TASS /. All active wildfires have been put out in the Khanty-Mansi Region, located in Russia’s Urals, as of Monday morning, the Aerial Forest Protection Service’s regional department stated.

In the morning of July 23, one forest fire in Yugra broke out on an area of four hectares. Last time, all wildfires in Yugra were extinguished by July 5, then their area reached more than 4,600 hectares. "As of 09:00 a.m. (07:00 a.m. Moscow Time) on July 26, there are no active forest fires in the [Khanty-Mansi] Region," the service noted.

According to the regional emergencies ministry, some 261 wildfires have been registered in Yugra on a total area of over 15,400 hectares since the start of the fire hazardous period. They were caused by a human factor and dry thunderstorms.

The Khanty-Mansi Region’s authorities announced a fire hazardous season from April 23, 2021. Governor Natalya Komarova introduced a state of high alert in the region on May 21.