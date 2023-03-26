IAEA chief’s visit to ZNPP, rotation of IAEA inspectors to take place on March 29

MELITOPOL, March 26. /TASS/. A visit by Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) and the rotation of the agency’s inspectors are expected to take place on March 29, Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the director general of Russia’s Rosenergoatom nuclear power engineering company, said on Sunday.

"We are meeting an IAEA delegation of 18 led by Grossi at the Zaporozhye NPP on Wednesday. Concurrently, the IAEA inspectors will be rotated," he told TASS.

The IAEA said earlier that Grossi planned to visit the Zaporozhye NPP next week to inspect the plant’s security. The visit is also aimed at maintaining regular rotation of IAEA experts at the plant after a month’s delay.

It will be Grossi’s second visit to the Zaporozhye NPP. His first visit yielded an agreement on permanent presence of IAEA experts at the facility.