DONETSK, March 19. /TASS/. More than 60 people have been killed and 252 injured in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) as a result of Ukrainian troops’ shelling since the beginning of this year alone, Acting DPR Head Denis Pushilin reported on Sunday.

"Since the beginning of the year alone 61 civilians have been killed and 252 people have been injured in shelling from the enemy’s side," he wrote on his Telegram channel.