Israel ready for temporary ceasefire in Gaza to release hostages — Netanyahu

TEL AVIV, May 21. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asserted at a press conference that Israel is ready for a temporary ceasefire in the Gaza Strip within the framework of a deal on a hostage release.

He added that Israel is ready to end combat in the embattled enclave if radicals release all hostages, the enclave is completely de-militarized and the Gaza-based Palestinian movement Hamas is prevented from moving outside the enclave.

"I am prepared to end the war according to clear conditions: Hamas lays down its weapons, steps down from power, returns all the hostages, Gaza is demilitarized and we implement the Trump plan," Netanyahu said.

The Israeli prime minister emphasized that if there is an option for a temporary ceasefire in exchange for the release of hostages, Israel will accept that. According to him, 20 hostages confirmed to be alive still remain in Gaza.

On March 18, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) resumed fighting in the Gaza Strip, launching massive strikes on the enclave and thus breaking the ceasefire established in January. Netanyahu’s office stated that Israel had restarted military operations in the enclave after Hamas rejected the US proposals put forward by mediators and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. The office claimed that the Israeli military had resumed strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza to advance the release of hostages and that the army would intensify its campaign in the enclave. The Gaza-based movement has blamed the United States for the renewal of Israeli aggression.