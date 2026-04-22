Rescuers recover two bodies from under rubble after building collapses in Russia's Syzran

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Rescue teams recovered two bodies from under the rubble after an apartment building partially collapsed in the city of Syzran in Russia’s southeastern Samara Region, an Emergencies Ministry spokesperson told TASS.

"Two bodies have been recovered from under the rubble in Syzran. Preliminarily, there is no one left under the rubble," the spokesperson said.

Samara Region Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said earlier that the collapse had been caused by a Ukrainian drone attack.