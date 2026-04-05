Fire at military school in southeast Moscow localized

MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. Firefighters have localized a fire in the main building of a military school in the southeast of Moscow, a spokesman for the emergency services told TASS.

"The fire has been contained and the efforts to extinguish it continue," the spokesman said.

According to updated information, the fire spread on an area of 300 square meters.

It was reported earlier on Sunday that a fire had erupted on the roof of the Moscow Higher Combined Arms Command School in Golovachev Street and 100 people were evacuated.