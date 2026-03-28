At least eight people killed by US-Israeli attack on residential areas in western Iran

TUNIS, March 28. /TASS/. At least eight people were killed by a US and Israeli strike on residential areas of the city of Borujerd in western Iran, Mehr news agency quoted local authorities as saying.

According to them, all the dead were civilians, including four women.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, hitting major cities, including Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (elite army units) retaliated with sweeping attacks on Israel. Targets in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia were also hit.