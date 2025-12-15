Flood death toll at Moroccan coast climbs to 37 — portal

TUNIS, December 15. /TASS/. The death toll from floods in the province of Morocco Safi, situated on the Atlantic coast, has risen to 37, the Al-Aual portal reported.

According to it, at least 14 injured people are in hospitals. Previously, it was reported about 21 killed and more than 30 injured. Moroccan media specify that this is the highest number of fatalities over the past ten years following floods of a similar scale in Morocco.

According to the portal, rescue operations and searches for the missing continue.

The floods, caused by heavy rains last week, did significant material damage to the town Safi, which is the administrative center of the province located 330 km south to Rabat. At least 70 residential buildings and shops were flooded, a part of road was damaged.