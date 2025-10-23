Death toll from Urals plant blast climbs to nine — governor

CHELYABINSK, October 23. /TASS/. The death toll from a blast at a factory in Kopeisk in the Chelyabinsk Region in Russia's Urals has risen to nine, Governor Alexey Teksler reported on his Telegram channel.

"So far, nine people have been confirmed dead. Five others were injured <…>. We are clarifying the information about those missing," he wrote.

Earlier reports said, citing preliminary information, that seven people were killed and six others were wounded in Wednesday's incident.

Teksler reported earlier that there was no threat to residents of the city or civilian objects in the wake of the emergency. The circumstances surrounding it are currently being established.