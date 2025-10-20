Incident at Petrotel Lukoil refinery in Romania not harming environment

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Petrotel Lukoil is investigating the fact of an injury sustained at the refinery in Romania by an employee of the contractor, the plant told TASS.

According to preliminary data, no damage was inflicted to environment and plant operations.

"On October 20, at 11:30 a.m. (08:30 a.m. GMT), an explosion occurred in the industrial sewerage system with the ejection of the sewerage well hatch in the territory of the Petrotel Lukoil refinery shut down for the turnaround during work performance by employees of Felbermayer SRL contractor. As a result, an employee of the contractor sustained injuries," a plant’s spokesperson said.

The injured individual was hospitalized in a stable condition for further examination and specialist medical care.

"Preventive measures for the purpose of excluding the repetition of this situation and the incident investigation are underway. According to preliminary information, there is no damage to environment and refinery’s operations," the plant said.