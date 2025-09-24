Attack alert by naval drones issued in Russia’s Black Sea resort city of Sochi

SOCHI, September 24. /TASS/. An attack alert by uncrewed boats has been issued in Russia’s Black Sea resort city of Sochi, and municipal authorities asked local residents and visitors of the city to vacate beaches and embankments, Sochi Mayor Andrey Proshunin said on Wednesday.

Earlier, people from Sochi beaches were evacuated due to attacks by the Ukrainian army in the Krasnodar Region. Alert sirens sounded in the area, a TASS correspondent reports. The Sochi Airport’s operations are temporarily restricted.

"There is a threat of attacks by naval drones. We kindly urge everyone to leave the coastal areas and beaches," Proshunin wrote on his Telegram channel.

The threat of attacks by naval drones has also been announced in the Sirius Federal Territory, which borders Sochi, Dmitry Plishkin, head of its administration, wrote on his Telegram channel. Residents and visitors of Sirius were also requested to leave the beaches and take shelter in safe locations.

The Russian port city of Novorossiysk in the Krasnodar Region came under an assault by Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Wednesday afternoon. Drones struck the central part of the city near the Novorossiysk Hotel. According to latest figures, two people were killed, eight, including a child, sustained injuries. Twenty vehicles, seven residential buildings, including multi-storey buildings, and the hotel were damaged. A state of emergency has been declared in Novorossiysk.