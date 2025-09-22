Mount Lewotobi erupts 21 times in Indonesia, ash reaches 3.6 km

TOKYO, September 22. /TASS/. At least 21 eruptions of Mount Lewotobi have been recorded on the Indonesian island of Flores (East Nusa Tenggara province), the Indonesian Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation stated.

Ash from the eruptions reached a height of 2,000 meters above the Lewotobi Laki-laki crater or 3,584 meters above sea level. The ash is spreading heavily westward and northwest. Authorities have urged residents and tourists to follow local guidelines and use masks or respirators to protect against volcanic smoke and ash.

Lewotobi is a twin-peaked volcano in the southeastern part of Flores. The more active peak, Lewotobi Laki-laki (1,584 meters above sea level), is located 2.1 km northwest of the taller peak, Perempuan (1,703 meters).

Indonesia, the world’s largest archipelago with 18,000 islands, lies in the Pacific Ring of Fire, making the region highly seismically active. The country has over 500 volcanoes, with about 130 still active.