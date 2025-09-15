Fire in Crimea grows to cover 200 acres

SIMFEROPOL, September 15. /TASS/. The area affected by a wildfire in the village of Ordzhonikidze in Crimea expanded to 200 acres overnight, with suppression efforts hampered by heat, wind, and difficult terrain, the Russian Emergencies Ministry reported on its Telegram channel.

"During the night, the area affected by the fire in the village of Ordzhonikidze increased to 80 hectares (around 200 acres - TASS). More than 400 specialists and 91 pieces of equipment are involved. Firefighters from the Russian Emergencies Ministry, Krym-Spas, forestry units, a volunteer brigade, and other volunteers are taking part in the effort. The firefighting operation is complicated by heat and wind, as well as the hard-to-reach location," the statement said.