State of emergency in effect in Angarsk following gas explosion incident

IRKUTSK, September 15. /TASS/. A state of emergency has been declared in Angarsk following a gas explosion in a five-story residential building, Mayor Sergey Petrov announced on his Telegram channel.

"Today at 3:30 a.m. (7:30 p.m. GMT on September 14) in the 12th microdistrict, a domestic gas explosion occurred in an apartment on the second floor of building 12. According to preliminary findings, a person with health issues was inside the apartment. The emergency commission held an urgent meeting, and a state of emergency was declared at 8 a.m. The building’s entrance is currently under inspection," Petrov wrote.

The explosion blew out windows in a first-floor apartment but did not trigger a fire. Preliminary data indicate three people were injured. Seventy-nine residents, including 12 children, evacuated on their own. Sixteen Emergencies Ministry personnel are working at the scene with five pieces of equipment.

The Angarsk City Investigation Department has opened a criminal case under Article 238 of the Russian Criminal Code (provision of services not meeting safety requirements). A search and rescue operation is underway.