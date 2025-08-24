Sanitary watchdog detects no excess of radiation level standards in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. No changes in hygienic standards for radiation conditions after the fire and damage to the Kursk nuclear power plant (NPP) transformer have been detected, the press service of Russia’s Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) reported.

"The UAV attack caused a fire and damaged a transformer at Kursk NPP. Rospotrebnadzor immediately started and is carrying out the monitoring of the radiation situation. Measurements are carried out by the laboratory of the Center for Hygiene and Epidemiology in the Kursk Region once every two hours at control points in populated areas as close as possible to the boundaries of Kursk NPP. According to results of the measurements, no excess of hygienic standards was found," the report said.

Monitoring and control of the radiation situation in the Kursk Region continue, the press service added. "The situation remains under the control of Rospotrebnadzor," according to the report.

Rosenergoatom reported earlier that the transformer of Kursk NPP had been damaged after a Ukrainian drone fell down.