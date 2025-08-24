Ten tourists disappear near Baransky volcano on Iturup Island in Kurils

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. A tourist group of ten people failed to get in touch in the area of the Baransky volcano on Iturup Island of the Greater Kuril Ridge, head of the Kuril municipal district of the Sakhalin Region Konstantin Istomin said.

"A tourist group of ten people failed to get in touch in the area of the Baransky volcano as was reported to the public-safety answering point. Rescuers, staff of the Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and a representative of the district administration are involved in search operations," he said on his Telegram channel.

Six people are currently involved in the search. "The situation is under my personal control," Istomin noted.

The Baransky volcano is active, its height is 1,125 meters.