Mayor names technical malfunction as possible cause of Central Children's Store explosion

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. A technical malfunction of equipment could have caused the explosion at Moscow’s Central Children's Store, according to preliminary estimates, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said.

"Unfortunately, according to preliminary data, there is one dead person and injured people as a result of the incident. My condolences to relatives of the deceased. <…> Investigative bodies are establishing the cause of the incident. According to preliminary data, it is the result of a technical malfunction of equipment," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Moscow doctors are providing assistance to the injured people, Sobyanin added. The entrance to the store is currently cordoned off, a TASS correspondent reports, adding that emergency services, among them police, the emergencies ministry, ambulances and intensive care, continue to work at the scene of the incident.

The building of Central Children's Store is not supplied with gas, a source in emergency services told TASS.