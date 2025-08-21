Number of wounded in Ukrainian strike on DPR's Yenakiyevo surges to 21

DONETSK, August 21. /TASS/. According to the latest reports, 21 civilians in the Donetsk People’s Republic were injured in a Ukrainian drone strike on Yenakiyevo, which also killed two people, the republic’s Health Ministry told TASS.

"As a result of the attack in Yenakiyevo on August 21, 2025, 21 people suffered injuries, including one child," the statement said. It added that 13 people were hospitalized and eight received outpatient care. Two civilians were killed in the strike.

Earlier, law enforcement agencies informed TASS about a drone strike on an apartment building in Yenakiyevo, initially reporting two deaths and five injuries.

According to Denis Pushilin, the region’s head, Ukraine used high-precision long-range HIMARS rockets and strike drones in the attack.

"During the evening rush hour, Ukrainian armed formations carried out a combined attack using high-precision M30A1 long-range missiles (shrapnel) for the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and fixed-wing strike drones," he wrote on his Telegram channel.