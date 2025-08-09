One killed as structures collapse in a mine in Russia’s southern Rostov region

ROSTOV-ON-DON, August 9. /TASS/. One person was killed after constructions collapsed in the Sherlovakaya-Naklonnaya mine in Russia’s southern Rostov Region, the regional branch of the Emergencies Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier reports said that two people had remained inside at a safe distance from the collapse site and a team of mine rescuers was working to address the aftermath of the accident.

"According to the latest reports, a shaft man was trapped under the rubble; his body will soon be brought to the surface," the statement reads.