Russian woman found dead in Japan, police admits murder

TOKYO, June 28. /TASS/. A Russian citizen has been found dead in the city of Osaka in the west of Japan in the apartment where she lived, the Kyodo news agency reported.

Traces of beatings and bruises were found on the face and body of the 50-year-old Russian woman, according to the report. Police do not rule out that the woman was murdered.

Her husband, a Russian as well who lives separately, contacted the police through acquaintances. He discovered the body in the apartment as he decided to visit his wife in person after failing to contact her for several days, the report said. According to preliminary information, nothing was missing from the apartment, while the front door was locked. Law enforcement agencies are investigating the circumstances of the incident.