After Ukrainian drone attack on Yelabuga, six in hospital, one in serious condition

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Six individuals injured in the Ukrainian drone attack on Yelabuga remain hospitalized, according to Russian Deputy Health Minister Alexey Kuznetsov. Among the hospitalized are three children. While one adult is in serious condition, the others are in moderate condition. Additionally, ten people received outpatient medical care.

Kuznetsov noted that telemedicine consultations with specialists from federal centers of the Russian Health Ministry are scheduled to assist in developing treatment plans.