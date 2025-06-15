Nine victims of UAV attack on Tatarstan taken to hospital

KAZAN, June 15. /TASS/. Nine of the thirteen individuals injured in a drone attack on a car factory in the Yelabuga district of Tatarstan have been transported to hospitals, while the remaining victims require only outpatient care.

According to the press service of Tatarstan’s Health Ministry, seven patients with varying degrees of severity were admitted to the emergency hospital in Naberezhnye Chelny. Two others were hospitalized at the Yelabuga Central District Hospital. The remaining injured individuals were evaluated by medical specialists and discharged for outpatient observation.

Ukrainian drones attacked Tatarstan on June 15. During the operation to eliminate the UAVs debris fell on the building at the entrance to an automobile plant. One worker was killed and 13 people were injured. A fire broke out at the site, Tatarstan’s head Rustam Minnikhanov said.