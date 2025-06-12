Air India Boeing 787 crashes right after takeoff from India’s Ahmedabad

NEW DELHI, June 12. /TASS/. An Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner, carrying 242 people, crashed immediately after take off from Ahmedabad, India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.

"Air India B787 Aircraft VT-ANB, while operating flight AI-171 (from Ahmedabad to Gatwick), crashed immediately after takeoff from Ahmedabad. There were 242 people on board the aircraft, consisting of two pilots and ten cabin crew," the statement reads.

Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport suspended operations following the plane crash, a spokesperson told reporters.