Trains suspended in central Russia’s Voronezh Region due to track damage

VORONEZH, June 5. /TASS/. Several rail lines have been halted in the Voronezh Region after railroad tracks were damaged, the governor of the central Russian region, Alexander Gusev, reported via Telegram.

"Rail services on a sector in the southern Voronezh Region have been suspended after a train driver spotted slight damage to the railroad. There have been no injuries," the post reads.

Emergency services are looking into the cause of the incident, Gusev said, adding that he personally is monitoring the situation.