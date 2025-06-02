Police detain suspect in attack on demonstrators in Colorado

NEW YORK, June 2. /TASS/. The police of the American city of Boulder (Colorado) said it have arrested a suspect in an attack on demonstrators in support of Israel.

"The suspect was taken into custody. That suspect who I'm not able to ID at this time, was taken to the hospital with some minor injuries," Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn told a news conference.

"All I know is, it's an adult male. We're working to identify that person."

The exact number of victims has not yet been reported.

Earlier, CBS News reported that the attacker threw several Molotov cocktails at the demonstrators who staged a march in support of Israeli hostages still held in the Gaza Strip. FBI Director Kash Patel called the incident a "terrorist attack," but the local police said they were not yet classifying the incident as such.