Four people injured after car crashes into football fans in Grenoble — AFP

PARIS, June 1. /TASS/. A man driving a car drove into a crowd of fans in the French city of Grenoble on Saturday during the celebration of the victory of the Paris Saint-Germain football club in the Champions League. Four people were injured, the Agence France-Presse reported, citing local police.

According to the police, two of the victims are in serious condition, the driver of the car is under arrest. An AFP source reported that the crash, according to preliminary data, was unintentional.

Paris Saint-Germain won the biggest victory in the history of the Champions League finals. In the decisive match, which took place in Munich, the Parisian club beat Milan's Inter with a score of 5:0.