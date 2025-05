MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Air defenses shot down eight drones over the territory of the city of Tver, the regional government said on its Telegram channel.

"[Governor of the Tver Region] Igor Rudenya: five unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down over the territory of Tver in Migalovo District," the government said.

The government of the Tver Region informed later that three more drones were eliminated, adding that air defense operations continue.